Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.57 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 4,466.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

