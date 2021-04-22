Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIMC opened at $62.48 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -208.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

