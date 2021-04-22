Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

MO stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

