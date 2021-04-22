Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

