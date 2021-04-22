Altria Group (MO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Altria Group to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MO stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

