ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading 8.3% Higher

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.15 and last traded at $62.82. 3,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 236,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

