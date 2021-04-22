Amarin (AMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amarin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.77.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

