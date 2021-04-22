AMATEN Hits Market Cap of $756,219.55 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. AMATEN has a market capitalization of $756,219.55 and approximately $1,943.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMATEN has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00067380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00093248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.09 or 0.00694404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.32 or 0.08229996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00046917 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

