Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.28 and the highest is $14.70. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $5.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $49.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.71 to $64.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $68.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $92.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,932.96.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,362.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,160.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,192.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

