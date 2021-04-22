Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is International Assets Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,362.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,160.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,192.80.
In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,932.96.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
