Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is International Assets Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,362.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,160.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,192.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,932.96.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

