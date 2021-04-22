Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,362.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,160.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,192.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,932.96.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

