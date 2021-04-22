AMEPAY Achieves Market Cap of $12.08 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and approximately $683,850.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.00282828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00027435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.63 or 0.00977191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00680040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,531.78 or 0.99987075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.