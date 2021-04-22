Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMTB opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.20 million, a PE ratio of 299.83 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

