American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,849,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $59,528,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $48,233,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in American Campus Communities by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after buying an additional 714,068 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after buying an additional 429,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

