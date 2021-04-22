American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $36.30 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $477,018.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,520.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $0. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

