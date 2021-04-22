American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY21 guidance to $4.55 to $4.75 EPS.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.50. 31,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,540. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.