American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55 to $4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.67.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.18.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

