American Equity Investment Life Holding Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of AEL opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $251,873,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,778,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.