American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,883,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $122.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

