American Tower (AMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $252.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.02 and a 200 day moving average of $229.09. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

