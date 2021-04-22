American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of AMWL opened at $17.31 on Thursday. American Well has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $292,518.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,355,375.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,765 shares of company stock worth $3,080,124.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $190,772,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $296,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

