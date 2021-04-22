AMERISAFE (AMSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMSF opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $70.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

