AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,904,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after buying an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,018,000 after buying an additional 126,868 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $133.09 on Thursday. AMETEK has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

