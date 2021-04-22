AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

NYSE:AME opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $134.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

