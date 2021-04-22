Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after buying an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $257.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,589. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

