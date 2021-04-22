Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,589. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

