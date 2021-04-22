Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Cut by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $40,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Amgen by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 42,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.54. 38,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,589. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

