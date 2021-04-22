Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. Celanese posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,562,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $159.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

