Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $14.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Corning has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $67,269,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

