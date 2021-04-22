Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.25. Itron reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 259,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. Itron has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

