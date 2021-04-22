Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

MRNS opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $518.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 232,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 327,588 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 314,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 712,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 132,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.