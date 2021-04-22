Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.50. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646 over the last ninety days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $36.53. 373,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

