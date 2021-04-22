Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report $3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.41 and the lowest is $3.15. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

NYSE MOH traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.42. 6,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,310. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $241,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

