Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NXRT opened at $50.03 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $50.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
