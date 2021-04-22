Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,646,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $12,418,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBCT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,371,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

