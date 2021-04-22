Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $573.52 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

