Analysts Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post sales of $14.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.17 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $1,834,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,575,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,714,178.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 93,120 shares of company stock worth $6,728,245 in the last ninety days. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.