Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce $44.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.40 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $191.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $412.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.74 million to $519.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $757.29 million, with estimates ranging from $662.84 million to $819.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,662,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,491,000 after acquiring an additional 175,813 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $60,468,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,202,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,943,000 after acquiring an additional 599,588 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

