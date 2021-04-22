Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YTRA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $3,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yatra Online by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $1,267,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.