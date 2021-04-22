Analysts Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post -$2.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce ($2.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the lowest is ($3.45). Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $18.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $239.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

