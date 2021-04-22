Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. ASGN reported sales of $990.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN opened at $105.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

