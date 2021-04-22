Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.88. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

BHC stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

