Analysts Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Broadwind reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 416.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Broadwind by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 million, a PE ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

