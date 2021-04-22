Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.56. 5,137,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.