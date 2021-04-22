Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post $4.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $5.44 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $21.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $24.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.90 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.84 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

