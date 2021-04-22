Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.72. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $403.33 on Thursday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.23.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,114 shares of company stock worth $3,830,491. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

