Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report sales of $460,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $265.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

