Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.75. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $14.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK opened at $201.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $206.20.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

