Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.66 Million

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post sales of $14.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $20.35 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $64.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $201.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $227.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $366.30 million to $410.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

NCMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $348.34 million, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.