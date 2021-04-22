Analysts Expect RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. RealPage posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

RP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in shares of RealPage by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 298,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after buying an additional 246,650 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RP remained flat at $$88.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

